Reaves, Roy

REAVES, III, Roy William



Roy William Reaves, III passed May 18, 2022. "Buster" was born in Atlanta, GA, on January 16, 1944. Preceded in death by a loving mother, Evelyn Whitten Reaves and sister, Bobbie Marie Shade. Buster was well loved by family, friends and neighbors. He was an avid sports fan and loved learning about science and history. His joy was spending time outdoors with his neighbors, friends and family. He leaves behind his wife, Meryl Reaves; son, Bruce Reaves of Alpharetta; daughter, Jennifer Reaves (Joel Elliott) of Decatur; his beloved dog Lacey Marie and grand-dog, Baxter. The family appreciates your expressions of sympathy. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Buster's memory may be made to Lifeline Animal Project - Dekalb County, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341 or a charity of your choice.

