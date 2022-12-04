REAVES, Emalyn



Emalyn Sumner Reaves peacefully passed away on November 24, 2022, at the age of 99 in Cumming, Georgia. Emalyn was born May 28, 1923, to Charles Lynn Sumner and Emmie Harris Sumner in Potosi, Texas on the family farm. Along with her four brothers George, Charles, Robert "Bob", and Thomas "Tom", she was raised in Happy and Fort Worth, Texas, graduating in 1940 from Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth. In 1943, she married Troy Albert Reaves, Sr. and in 1945, welcomed their son, Troy Albert Reaves, Jr. Emalyn graduated with a BS in Education from Texas Wesleyan College in 1957 and enjoyed a 26 year long career as a beloved 1st and 2nd grade teacher in the Fort Worth public school system.



Emalyn was a generous, kind, loving, and patient daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, teacher, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family and all those who knew and loved her. She always had a positive outlook on life, looking forward and never complaining. She was a lifelong learner and enjoyed reading, quilting, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, collecting shells, traveling, playing board games, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, going out for ice cream and Mexican food, sharing her famous pound cake and fudge, playing online games, and keeping up with family. She admired the beauty of nature and most enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and students.



Emalyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers, sister-in-law Evonne Sumner, nephew Pat (Martha) Sumner, and grandson Ken Mills. She is survived by her loving son, Troy Albert Reaves, Jr. of Cumming, GA, granddaughter Kelly (Adam) Keadey of Hillsborough, NC and great-grandchildren Jake Keadey of Boston, MA and Riley Keadey of Hillsborough, NC. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Antha Reaves of Alpharetta, GA and grandchildren, Lisa (Steve) Smith of Gallatin, TN, Sandy Mills of Gallatin, TN, Jack (Jaime) Collier of Alpharetta, GA and great-grandchildren Jessica (Devon) Porter of Buford, GA, Ryan, Jason, and Kassie Mills of Gallatin, TN, Krystina Smith of Gallatin, TN, Kaya Curry and Zoie Collier of Alpharetta, GA.



Emalyn dearly loved her surviving extended family including her sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and many great-nieces/nephews: Sue Sumner of Fort Worth, TX, Mary Lou Sumner of Alba, TX, Anne Sumner of Katy, TX, Evelyne (Tim) Taylor of Santa Fe, NM, Karie (David) Riegel of Fort Worth, TX, Susan (John) Liptak of Fort Worth, TX, Merry (Phillip) Rubins of Madisonville, LA, Lane (Misty) Sumner of Fort Davis, TX, Cathy Sumner of Katy, TX, Janis (Wayne) Neal of Markham, TX, Nancy (Gregg) Froman of Fort Worth, TX, Stephanie (Bill) Brentlinger of Fort Worth, TX, Christina (Ramzi) Farah of Grand Prairie, TX, Cathy Sumner of Mansfield, TX, Jonny Riegel of Azle, TX, Sydney (Matthew) Kelly of Austin, TX, Robyn Rubins of Ponchatoula, LA, Jessica (Noah) Irvin of Fort Worth, TX, Harrison Brentlinger of Fort Worth, TX, Cara Rubins of Madisonville, LA, Madeline Brentlinger of Dallas, TX, Jennifer Liptak of Fort Worth, TX, Ella Smith of Mansfield, TX, Noemie Farah of Grand Prairie, TX, Elias and Evie Irwin of Fort Worth, TX, and Emmie Lou Kelly of Austin, TX.



Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. A family visitation and service was held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming, GA on November 26, 2022. An additional celebration of Emalyn's life will be held at a later date in Fort Worth, TX. Donations in Emalyn's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

