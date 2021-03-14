REARDEN, Dell Peek



(June 9, 1942 – March 12, 2021)



Dell Peek Rearden passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Friday, March 12th following a short but courageous bout with cancer. A most beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, a loyal and devoted friend, and a dedicated civic volunteer, Dell lived a full life committed to her family, her friends, and her community.



Dell was born in Atlanta, GA, on June 9, 1942, the only child of Jimmie Lester Peek and Duncan Gray Peek. She graduated from The Westminster Schools in 1960 and received the Distinguished Alumna Award in 2006. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Randolph Macon Women's College in 1964 and served as the President of the Atlanta Chapter of the Alumnae Association.



Shortly after returning from college to Atlanta, Dell married Bobby Rearden, her high school sweetheart who predeceased her in 2015 and with whom she has now been reunited. She immediately began devoting her time and talents to raising a family and actively participating in a broad range of civic and community endeavors. Her civic involvement included participating in Leadership Atlanta and serving as President of the Junior League of Atlanta and Chair of Literacy Action, Inc. and the Visiting Nurse System of Atlanta. She also served on the board or in active leadership roles for a variety of other civic organizations, including the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Easter Seals of Atlanta, The Fraser Center, The Bridge, and Respite Care Atlanta. Dell also chaired a number of fundraising events and galas for a variety of charitable organizations, served as an Elder in the Presbyterian Church, and was a Stephen Minister for First Presbyterian Church.



Dell was blessed with a multitude of friends representing the broad array of her interests and activities, and all of them were certainly most blessed by their relationships with her. She was a shining, inspiring, and energizing presence for all her many friends and had a very special capacity for making other people feel good about themselves.



Dell is survived by her children Alison Rearden Murrah (Patrick) and Robert Lee Rearden III; seven grandchildren Charles (26), Anna (24), Jack (20) and Jim (17) Murrah, and Evie (20), Helen (17), and Sheldon (14) Rearden; and their mother Ashley Capps Rearden. While she truly loved and was loved by her friends, the greatest joys of her life were her children and grandchildren. She cherished time spent with all of them, especially July 4th celebrations at her and Bobby's home in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina.



A private memorial service will be held later this month at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations:



Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Office of Gift Records, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/support-winship/give/memorial-gifts.html



Respite Care Atlanta, Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. https://www.respitecareatlanta.org/donate/



Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, PO Box 926, Quitman, GA 31643. https://www.phgainc.org/donate/



