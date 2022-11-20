REAGAN, John Arthur



John Arthur Reagan, age 75, of Atlanta, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022.



John found immense joy in immersing himself in the lives of family and friends. He cared deeply for others and was known by many as the best friend they'd ever had. John never met a stranger. His friends ranged far and wide and hailed from all walks of life. To know John was to love him.



John gave of himself and all he possessed with abundance and embraced the Reagan Family motto, "Anything worth doing, is worth overdoing." This worldview extended beyond the people he loved to his enjoyment of food and travel. He was a self-professed Francophile and took many trips to Paris and all parts of France where he indulged in the history, architecture, and everyday customs of the people there. Over the years, he learned to make a mean French Onion Soup and hollandaise sauce that his family looked forward to enjoying every Christmas season. John embodied the spirit of "eat, drink, and be merry," and he passed along his sense of fun and world adventures to his adored grandchildren.



John's deep commitment to his family, which included his closest friends, was evident. He married the love of his life, Clare Bard Reagan, on November 19, 1984. Theirs was a love that transcended time and together, they were a force of nature. John eagerly adopted Clare's two children, Emilie and Matthew, and loved them fiercely as his own. He imbued in them a deep understanding about the importance of family, encouraged them to find joy in the little things, and cultivated a passion for his beloved Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.



John was born in Gadsden, AL and grew up in Cedartown, GA. From there he ventured to Atlanta, graduating from Georgia Tech with a degree in Architecture in 1971. It was there that he became a brother of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity. The enduring friendships made there inspired his dedicated service to the fraternity throughout his life. He served on the chapter board as well as the national board and won numerous awards including TKE alumnus of the year, the Southern Order of Honor, culminating in the prestigious Medal of Excellence in 2009. In honor of his service and that of his wife, who was a fraternity sweetheart, his fraternity brothers came together to establish The Clare B. and John A. Reagan Scholarship Endowment Fund at The Georgia Tech Foundation.



John's generosity of spirit extended beyond those he knew and made its mark throughout his adored Grant Park neighborhood, where he fought tirelessly to ensure its preservation and vibrancy through his leadership in the Grant Park Neighborhood Association, as a key advocate and supporter for the Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School, and as a longtime board member of Oakland Cemetery. He and Clare spearheaded the annual Mothball fundraiser, and John was often a strategic thinker and organizing energy behind community improvement efforts in that area of the city.



John was a longtime new urbanist architect and developer in the Atlanta area, and a retired partner at Urban Realty Partners. He played a major role in leading the creation of the Memorial Drive Revitalization Plan, which gave Grant Park a direct connection to the city and an urban "front door." His focus on ensuring Atlanta was a vibrant city manifested itself in other projects such as Copenhill Lofts Condominiums, an early innovative boutique condominium in the Old 4th Ward; Puritan Mill, a pioneering loft renovation that helped usher in the redevelopment of Atlanta's Westside; Capital Gateway and Auburn Pointe, two innovative redevelopments of traditional public housing projects into high quality mixed income housing in downtown Atlanta; and the Reynolds Condominium in Midtown, to name a few. At All Saints' Episcopal Church, he served on the Building & Grounds Committee and oversaw the design and construction of the Children's Center. John modeled active citizen engagement and was avid supporter of multiple causes. His legacy of care for his adopted city will be felt for generations to come.



John was predeceased by his parents, Arthur Ray and Kathryn Yancey Reagan; brother, Phillip Ray Reagan; and his wife, Clare Bard Reagan. He is survived by his daughter, Emilie Henry; son, Matthew Reagan (Katy); and his beloved grandchildren Aidan (19), Olivia (17), Rowyn (14), Lilah (11), and Emery (8). In the final years of his storied life, Nancy Dougher became an important person in his life, and John enjoyed the companionship and care of Nancy and her family. A service celebrating John's life will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA at 1 PM on Monday, November 28, with Rev. Dr. Andrew Barnett presiding. A private family burial at Westview Cemetery will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to The Clare B. and John A. Reagan Scholarship Endowment Fund and sent to The Georgia Tech Foundation, 760 Spring St., Ste. 400, Atlanta, GA 30308 or may be made online at https://mygeorgiatech.gatech.edu/giving/make-a-gift (indicate purpose for Reagan TKE Scholarship Fund). Arrangements are by H.M. Patterson & Son, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.



