Ready, Virginia

READY (ABNEY), Virginia Christine



Murfreesboro, Tennessee – Virginia Christine Ready died peacefully in her sleep on March 8, 2023. She was born February 8, 1935, in Aiken, SC, where she witnessed many joys and sorrows during her formative years. She recalled the town coming alive as jockeys arrived for the horse races, riding around town in a convertible Roadster with her eccentric landlady and Bumpkins, the bulldog, and seeing work crews of young German prisoners from the WWII POW camp off of Laurens Street. She also shared memories of the gas explosion in 1953 that claimed the lives of 10 people and destroyed a large section several of downtown Aiken. As a teen, she moved to Graniteville to live with her Aunt Allie Mae Scott. She graduated from Graniteville High School in 1953.



As a young Air Force bride in the late 1950s, Virginia lived in Houston, TX, Sacramento, CA, and Savannah, GA, before moving to Atlanta in 1961. For more than 60 years she lived in Sandy Springs, where she raised two daughters, and she was a member of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. She witnessed the construction of I-285 with awe, the grand opening of Lenox Square with glee, and the replacement of the rickety old Johnson Ferry Bridge with relief (she said a prayer every time she crossed over it). She was an accountant for Retail Credit and Royal Oak before she retired, and then she worked several years for Home Instead. During her golden years, she loved adventures with the Red Hat Society and volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the Benson Center.



Throughout her life, Virginia was a talented cook who delighted family and friends with her lemon pepper fried chicken, shrimp on the barbeque, creme brulee, and the best pound cake ever. She loved seeing the world, and her favorite trips were to Alaska, Israel, France, Italy, and New Zealand. Above all, she treasured spending time with her grandchildren (who knew her as MeeMaw) and playing with her beloved circle of bridge friends. During the pandemic, she discovered online bridge and competed with players from around the world.



Virginia is survived by daughters, Valerie Ready (Geof) Johnson, Marietta, GA, and Jerri Ready (Mike) d'Oliveira, Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Alexander Cato (Callie) Johnson, Spokane, WA, Hannah Rosalyn Johnson, Athens, GA, Madeline d'Oliveira, Kendall d'Oliveira, and Christian d'Oliveira, Murfreesboro, TN, and Jacob (Mysteree) d'Oliveira, Nashville, TN; and great-grandson, Finn Alexander Johnson, Spokane, WA.



Smith Family Funeral in Murfreesboro, TN, was entrusted with the cremation. A private celebration of life service will be held this summer.



