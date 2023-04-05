X

Read, Charles

1 hour ago

READ, Charles Wickliffe "Charlie"

Charles Wickliffe Read, director of the Bowers House Literary Center in Canon, GA passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at his home. He was 63. He was the son of the late Ruth and Henry Read, Sr.

Survivors include his partner, Dorjan Williams; brother, Henry Read, Jr.; sisters, Lee Read Pilgrim and Molly Read Woo; and nieces and nephews, Ryan Lannom, Aidan Pilgrim, Vanna Pilgrim, Glenna Read-Bullock, Jessie Read and Max Woo.

A memorial service for Charlie will be held in the Historic Canon Unitarian Universalist Church at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 8, 2023, with Rev. Scotty Hargrove officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Canon UU Church at P.O. Box 185 Canon, GA 30520.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.

Damon Stoudamire's NBA pedigree helps bring in transfer Ebenezer Dowuona
