ajc logo
X

Razor, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RAZOR, James

James Allen Razor, 79, of Lilburn, GA, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

James was born October 5, 1942, in Bethel, KY to the late Boone and Helen Marie Hamm Razor. Also, preceding James in death were his brothers, Wendell Razor, Boone Razor Jr., and John Roberts Razor.

James was a faithful and lifelong member of Peachtree Corners ARP. He worked well over 30 years for Scientific Atlanta. He was an avid woodworker, gardener, and handyman. James grew up in Kentucky on a farm where he learned the values that would shape his life. He loved his family and was always there to lend a hand to anyone that asked. James was gentle and always listened but slow to judge. He was the glue of the family and will be sorely missed.

James is survived by the love of his life of 56 years, Paula McRae Razor; best friend and cherished son, Greg Razor; sisters, Elizabeth Lee Lyons, Patty Butcher and husband, Gary, and Vicki Steele; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.

The family will gather with friends on Monday evening, September 19, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Funeral services for James will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Peachtree Corners ARP located on Spalding Drive beginning at 12:00 PM with a one hour greeting period and service to follow. Rev. Harper Price will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Peachtree Corners ARP in loving memory of "James Allen Razor".

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Georgia State's Jamari Thrash caught 10 passes for a school-record 213 yards against Charlotte on Sept. 18 at Center Parc Stadium.

Credit: Daniel Wilson, Georgia State University

Georgia State winless after suffering last-minute loss to Charlotte1h ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
6h ago
Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager for rapper Ludacris, was charged with this murder this week following a June shooting that killed a 23-year-old man, according to police.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in June shooting
4h ago
Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of Fulton County addressed the Senate Committee on Public Safety on Oct. 20, 2021. “When we look at an offender’s criminal history and there isn’t one, that may or may not be true,” he siad. “We need better information so we can make better decisions.” (YouTube)

Credit: YouTube

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of Fulton County addressed the Senate Committee on Public Safety on Oct. 20, 2021. “When we look at an offender’s criminal history and there isn’t one, that may or may not be true,” he siad. “We need better information so we can make better decisions.” (YouTube)

Credit: YouTube

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies looks at his hand after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies was removed from the game after the fourth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves hope Ozzie Albies can return for playoffs
2h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Pfrangle, Mary
Forrest, Robert
2h ago
Hammond, William
2h ago
Featured
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top