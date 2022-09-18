RAZOR, James



James Allen Razor, 79, of Lilburn, GA, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Northside Gwinnett Hospital.



James was born October 5, 1942, in Bethel, KY to the late Boone and Helen Marie Hamm Razor. Also, preceding James in death were his brothers, Wendell Razor, Boone Razor Jr., and John Roberts Razor.



James was a faithful and lifelong member of Peachtree Corners ARP. He worked well over 30 years for Scientific Atlanta. He was an avid woodworker, gardener, and handyman. James grew up in Kentucky on a farm where he learned the values that would shape his life. He loved his family and was always there to lend a hand to anyone that asked. James was gentle and always listened but slow to judge. He was the glue of the family and will be sorely missed.



James is survived by the love of his life of 56 years, Paula McRae Razor; best friend and cherished son, Greg Razor; sisters, Elizabeth Lee Lyons, Patty Butcher and husband, Gary, and Vicki Steele; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.



The family will gather with friends on Monday evening, September 19, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Funeral services for James will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Peachtree Corners ARP located on Spalding Drive beginning at 12:00 PM with a one hour greeting period and service to follow. Rev. Harper Price will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Peachtree Corners ARP in loving memory of "James Allen Razor".



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



