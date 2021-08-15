Raymer, Ellen

RAYMER (GREENWOOD), Ellen



Ellen was born September 21, 1930, in Newark, New Jersey, to Herbert P. Greenwood and Frances Corson Greenwood. She graduated from Columbia High School (1948) in Maplewood, NJ, and Wheaton College (1952) in Norton, MA.



Ellen married Clifford Raymer in 1957. They had two children, Jack and Kenneth. The family moved to East Point, GA in 1965, where they remained for nearly 30 years. They were active members in Headland Heights United Methodist Church, and later East Point First UMC. In 1993 Ellen and Cliff moved to Marietta and became active in Sandy Springs UMC.



Clifford developed dementia and had to go to assisted living in 2017. Ellen then moved in also in order to care for him as she always had. Clifford passed away in late 2019. When the pandemic struck, Ellen moved out of assisted living to live with her son in Tucker, GA. Ellen passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 8, 2021 due to complications of a devastating stroke. She was 90 years old. She is survived by Jack, Kenneth, and Jack's wife Ginnie.



Ellen will be buried in Benton Harbor, Michigan in the Raymer family plot. An Atlanta memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 21, at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church.

