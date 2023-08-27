RAYLE, Margaret Holman



Margaret Holman Rayle, age 98, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, at her home in Atlanta, GA, surrounded by her three children. Margaret was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on August 27, 1924, to Hallie Davis Holman and Harold Russell Holman. The family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, when Margaret was nine years old, and she attended Lakewood High School. At an early age, Margaret exhibited artistic talent; she and her engineer-artist father would often drive on weekends to the countryside around Cleveland and Lakewood to spend the day sketching together. Margaret graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland with a double major in English and Art. She was also a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Margaret furthered her art studies in college at the Cleveland Institute of Art. Encouraged to pursue a medical art career, Margaret illustrated medical books at the Cleveland Clinic, taught herself anatomy, and became a medical artist. While at the Cleveland Clinic, she met Albert Amis Rayle, a Resident Fellow in Radiology. They were married December 17, 1949, and moved to Atlanta, Georgia. Margaret was a devoted wife and mother in her adopted city of Atlanta and established deep connections through her husband's medical responsibilities and children's activities. Early church affiliations included First Presbyterian Church and Trinity Presbyterian Church, and she and her husband later became proud members of Northside United Methodist Church. With her red hair and determined spirit, Margaret was the ultimate "Go Girl" and lived the mantra "I Think I Can, I Think I Can" from her favorite children's book "The Little Engine That Could". Throughout the years, her creative hands and mind were never idle. In her eighties, Margaret took up sculpting and delighted in taking classes at Cherry Lion Studio. Her talent will live on in her most meaningful sculpting works - the busts she created of her grandchildren. Margaret is survived by Peggy "Maggie" Hines (John,) of Atlanta, GA; Bert Rayle (Betsy) of Dallas, TX; Tricia DuBose (Wilson) of Madison, GA; grandchildren, Hale Hines of New York, NY; Albert Rayle (Megan) of Park City, UT; Elizabeth Rayle Roen (Nick) of Dallas, TX; Charles DuBose of Chapel Hill, NC; Margaret DuBose of Atlanta, GA; and Frank DuBose of Boston, MA; and great-grandchildren, Harper Rayle and Bert Rayle. Preceding her in death were her husband of sixty-six years, Albert Amis Rayle, MD; her infant brother, Jimmy Holman; sister, Martha Prochnik; and parents, Hallie and Russell Holman. The family greatly appreciates the loving care and support of her dedicated caregivers, Javarie McCoy, Selburn Ridley, and Vinton Thompson, during the last eight years of her life. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, on Tuesday, September 5, at 11 AM, with a church reception following. For anyone wishing to remember Margaret Rayle, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ferst Readers, P.O. Box 1327, Madison, GA 30650, or online at ferstreaders.org, or to The Atlanta Children's Shelter, P.O. Box 54322, Atlanta, GA 30308-0322, or online at acsatl.org.



