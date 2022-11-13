RAYFIELD, Vicki Wrigley



Vicki passed away on November 9, 2022, after a short illness. She was 73 years old. Vicki is a native Atlantan and lived most of her life in the Brookhaven/Chamblee area. She attended Our Lady of Assumption Elementary School and D'Youville Academy Catholic Girls High School. She attended UGA, immersed herself in the social scene, and was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan until her passing. She then worked in the brokerage business for a leading Atlanta firm. The fast pace, high pressure, and big money suited her character perfectly. She was married (and later amicably divorced) to Wes Rayfield. She excelled at everything she tackled: a great cook, bridge player, and delegator!! She loved dogs and always had at least one, sometimes three! She recently lost her sweet, sweet Madison - a King Charles cavalier. She is survived by her three brothers - Bill, Phillip, and Michael Wrigley, her two sisters - Allison Metheny and Kathryn Wrigley, several nieces, and 1 nephew. There will be a graveside service on Monday, November 14, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA at 2 PM, followed by a reception at Bill Wrigley's home. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to a Lifeline no-kill shelter or the Atlanta Humane Society. Sign online guestbook at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com.

