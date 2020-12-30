RAYBURN, Patrick M.



Patrick M. Rayburn, age 85, a resident of Woodstock, VA passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at his home in Woodstock, VA.



In honoring Patrick's wishes, he was cremated and will be laid to rest in the Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Georgia, at a later date.



Patrick was born on September 12, 1935, in Memphis, Tennessee a son of the late M.B. and Macie Rayburn. Patrick spent most of his life in Decatur, Georgia. He earned his undergraduate and Doctor of Law degrees from Emory University. He also earned an MBA from Georgia State College. After a long career as a CPA, lawyer and adjunct professor, Patrick moved to Virginia in 2014 to be near family.



Patrick is survived by a cousin Ebbie Linaburg and husband John of Woodstock, VA, as well as other cousins.



