RAY, Phyliss



Phyliss Clark Ray of College Park passed away on July 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Phyliss was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 26, 1940. Shortly thereafter the family moved to St. Petersburg, FL where she grew up. In the early 1960s, Phyliss moved to Atlanta, where she was employed as a stewardess with Delta Airlines and began a career that would span more than 30 years, retiring in 1999. She was an Alumna of The University of Florida and a member of the Austell Presbyterian Church.



Phyliss was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Eleanor Clark. She is survived by her husband John; her son John ll (Chelsey); her grandson, John lll; and her sister, Carol Reynolds. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory to The American Cancer Society, The Austell Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.

