RAY, Neal Hamilton



Neal Hamilton Ray, of Norwood, Georgia and formerly of Atlanta, died peacefully on August 26, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia of Parkinson's/Lewy Body Dementia complications. He was born on February 25, 1942 to the late Jack Bowdoin Ray and Jane Hamilton Ray of Norwood.



Following graduation from Warren County High School, Neal did a post-graduate year at the Darlington School before attending the University of Georgia's Business and Law Schools. While at UGA, Neal was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, served as president of the Interfraternity Council, and was a member of the honor societies of Blue Key, Omicron Delta Kappa, Greek Horsemen, Gridiron, Sphinx, and Phi Delta Phi.



After first completing basic training at Ft. Bragg for the Army National Guard, Neal spent the majority of his law career at the Atlanta firm of Heyman and Sizemore. He later joined Troutman Sanders, now Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. He was selected in multiple years as one of Atlanta's corporate/business Super Lawyers.



In addition to remaining a lifelong Dawg fan, never missing a football game either in person or on TV, Neal also was active in several state-wide political campaigns, was a Leadership Georgia participant, put in a three-year stint as Park Chairman for his neighborhood of Brookwood Hills, served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Citizens Bank of Warrenton and Thomson, and enjoyed his memberships in the Advocates and Old Warhorse Lawyers Clubs. Most free weekends were spent at his family farm in Norwood. Though an avid deer, turkey, dove, and duck hunter, Neal was happiest driving one of his beloved vintage John Deere tractors.



Neal is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane Blackstock Ray; his daughter, Jennifer McCluskey (Sean); son, Alex Ray (Megan); and grandchildren, Connor, Teagan, and Lauren McCluskey and Anna, Alton, and Taylor Ray, all of Richmond.



The funeral and burial service for Neal will be at 2 PM on Saturday, September 9 at the Norwood Community Church, with visitation at the church immediately prior from 1-1:45 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to the Norwood Community Church (PO Box 114, Norwood GA, 30821), where Neal was a lifetime member, or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org), with any acknowledgement cards sent to Diane Ray at PO Box 98, Norwood, GA, 30821.



Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Neal Hamilton Ray.



