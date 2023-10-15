RAY, Leila Hazel Hearn



Mrs. Leila Hazel Hearn Ray, age 86, of LaGrange, passed away on October 6, 2023. Mrs. Ray was born on January 12, 1937 in Franklin, Georgia to the late Paul Hearn and Ruby Adams Hearn. A Heard County High School basketball standout, she lived a full life in service of her God, her church, and her family. A bookkeeper and office manager by trade, she started her work life as a secretary at a country music radio station in East Point, Georgia, and later retired from Regan Mechanical in Marietta, Georgia. Family was always the joy of her life, and her example of gracious living will survive her throughout the generations.



Mrs. Ray is survived by her sons, Terry (Kris) Wesley and Phillip (Karen) Wesley; brother, Roe Hearn; five grandchildren, Kora, Kye, Nicole, Christopher, Jacquelyn; four great-grandchildren, Kate, Cole, Leila, Conrad; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family members.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray; a daughter, Beverly Morrow; and seven siblings.



Services for Mrs. Ray will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Henry Baptist Church in McDonough, Georgia. Pastor Archie Norman officiating. Reception to follow. Private graveside service will be held after the reception.



