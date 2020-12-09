RAY (CAREY), Jane



Jane Carey Ray, age 95 of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her home on December 6, 2020, in Atlanta.



Jane was born to Thomas Lawson Carey and Pauline Hall Carey on May 23, 1925. She attended North Avenue Presbyterian School and graduated from the University of Georgia Henry Grady School of Journalism. She married Richard Ray, Jr. on February 14, 1953, in Atlanta.



Jane was preceded in death by her husband Dick and her son-in-law Bo Chandler.



Jane is survived by Debra Jane Ray, Richard Clinton Ray (Cindy), Cathy Ray Chandler, Michael Carey Ray (Kathy) and Robin Ray Arnold (Frank). Grandchildren Ryan Michael Ray, Dylan Thomas Ray, Kevin Cheney Ray, Clinton Harrison Chandler (Grace), Clayton Edward Chandler, Cristen Ray Sheheen (Matt), Callie Ray Harkins (Aaron), Carey McCutchen Ray and Hudson Andrew Ray. Great-Grandchildren Anderson Ray Harkins, Carey Pearson Harkins, Matthew Brooks Sheheen and Jane Margret Chandler.



Private family services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Amy Morgan, officiating.



Memorials may be given to the Oak Grove Methodist Church Memorial Fund. The family of Jane wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Longleaf Palliative Care and Hospice.



