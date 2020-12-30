RAY, Dale Carney



Dale Carney Ray, passed from this life Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, in Hospice Care at Grady Memorial Hospital, City of Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia. Cause of death were complications from a major left brain stroke suffered on 28 November 2020 and subsequent surgical stroke interventions. Born 31 August 1933 in Highland Park, Wayne Co., Michigan to Richard Ray and Cathrine Bogan Ray. Dale is survived by his younger sister Carol Joan Ray Willard, Summerfield, Florida, and was predeceased by his older brother Ronald Richard Ray. Dale's brother-in-law Olin Adams McDaniel survives, along with Ray and Willard family nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews, most are current residents of Michigan. Married for 67 years to Barbara Jean McDaniel Ray, Ph.D., who survives, he is the father of Dale Carney Ray, Jr. (1957), Randolph Richard (Randy) Ray (1959-2017), Gregory Olin Ray (1961) and Geoffrey Andrew Ray (1965). The epitaph chosen by Dale for himself, when his son Randy died, is "family first, and always". He was a man of significant accomplishments as an engineering educator, but nothing was more important to him in his senior years than his wife, sons and grand-children. The youngest generation are Amanda Sue Ray and Alexander Maxim Ray (Dale Jr. and Denise Johnson Ray) and Erica Emily Ray and Ava Oksana Ray (Geoffrey Ray and Lisa Anne LaVallee). In addition to his human family and friends, Dale leaves behind his cherished black lab Woodie and his orange and white cat Barclay. The family relocated from Ann Arbor, Michigan to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1966, when Dale joined the Electrical Engineering faculty at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He retired 01 February 1999 as Professor and Associate Chair, Electrical and Computer Engineering. Under Dale's leadership for graduate ECE education, doctoral student enrollment grew from 223 to 745. Today, ECE remains a leader in graduate electrical and computer engineering nationally and globally. Dale's education began in Ferndale, Michigan. He often credited living close to the town library with establishing his life-long love of learning. He said that once he exhausted the holdings deemed appropriate for youth, he was allowed to consume what he wished in the adult collection. In those years, Michigan's industrial economy offered exceptional learning opportunities to its residents and Dale earned a full Regents scholarship to the University of Michigan. There he was awarded the BSE (Electr. Engrg) in 1956; the MSE (Electr. Engrg) in 1957 and the Ph.D. in 1962. He taught EE at Michigan (1958-1966) until relocating to Georgia Tech. For 54 years, Dale and Barbara have resided in their historic Barclay Place, Atlanta, home, and are members of nearby Morningside Presbyterian Church. Since 1980, they have also enjoyed a second home on Cherokee Cove at Lake Burton in Rabun County, Georgia. After marrying into a Southern family, Dale became a proud Southerner, exchanging his Michigan homeland for Atlanta and Georgia Tech. In both Georgia residences, land stewardship focused on providing habitat and food for thousands of birds and enjoying the visits of a variety of wild visitors. Wildlife shared the Ray property with a long list of cherished dogs and cats. Reading continued to be Dale's hobby and his interests ranged very broadly. He was very much an amateur historian, a student of religion, philosophy, spirituality and of politics, claiming always his liberal democratic connections. Dale joined his wife Barbara in their journey as family historians through traditional genealogy research and genetic genealogy. It was his pleasure to share what he learned with extended family, especially in Canada, in Michigan and in the British Isles. He was greatly amused by, and interested in, the recent story of his strong connection to Neanderthal genetics. Perhaps he loved sports most of all, having been a varsity baseball player at Lincoln High School in Ferndale, Michigan. He followed college and professional sports passionately, even welcoming Barbara as a co-Braves fan in recent years. He loved popular music, especially jazz and posted favorite pieces on Facebook. And, though hard of hearing much of his life, managed to gain great pleasure from instrumental and voice sounds. Dale will be buried in the Senoia City Cemetery, Senoia, Georgia with graveside service to be conducted by the Reverend Ashley Jenkins, pastor of the Senoia United Methodist Church and the Reverend Katie Aumann, pastor of Morningside Presbyterian Church. Funeral and burial by Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 200 Robinson Rd., Peachtree City, Georgia 30269. Post pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled in Atlanta. Contributions may be made in Dale's name to Morningside Presbyterian Church, 1411 N. Morningside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30306. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com

