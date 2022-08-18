RAWSON, William



William Clarke "Butch" Rawson passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022. Butch lived a wonderful and fulfilling life. Born and raised in Atlanta, Butch attended E. Rivers Elementary School and in second grade he met the one and only love of his life, Catherine Nunnally. His girlfriend from grammar school became his adored wife of 70 years. In their later lives Butch demonstrated his affection for Catherine by his constant care and attention. For decades Butch brought Catherine and his two daughters flowers every week. Butch graduated from the University of Georgia and served his country in the Air Force. For over forty years he worked at his family's advertising firm, The Rawson Company, with his father, brother and close friend and assistant Dee Wall.



Butch had multiple loves. He treated Sawnee Farms in Cumming like it was his baby. When not on his tractor farming with his dear friend Dorsey Rogers, or tending to his cows, he was growing his famous Butch's Red Ripe tomatoes, or having his family pick up rocks in the pasture. Butch loved to fish. He really loved to fish. Whether at the Homosassa Fishing Club engaged in a five-hour battle with a 160 pound tarpon on a fly, on countless trips with his son, sons-in-law and grandsons fly fishing for trout all over the world, or catching bream in his own pond, Butch felt at home with a line in the water. He awed friends and guides alike with his casting ability. Butch loved to play golf with his friends. He regularly enjoyed playing at the Capital City Club but always said he would be happy playing anywhere as long as he was with his buddies. Butch loved to quail hunt. He was an expert shot who loved walking in the woods with his beloved dogs.



But what best described Butch was his love for Catherine and his family. He and Catherine had three wonderful children, Clarke Rawson, Cappy Livezey (Pete), and Hollis Hawkins (Matt); nine grandchildren, Nunnally, Hollis, Rawson, Rebecca, Catherine, Sarah Lawton, Matthew, Anna and Mei Mei; as well as seven great-grandchildren. The family will always remember Sundays at the farm and vacations in New Zealand, Central America, out West and at the beach. Butch was extraordinarily generous to his family and showered them with his time, love and affection. His family deeply appreciates him and will miss him immensely.



Butch was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Katherine Rawson; his siblings Hollis Easley, Charles Rawson and Lucia O'Neill; as well as his only beloved son Clarke Rawson.



A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 20 at Arlington Cemetery. Please make any donations in his name to The Good Samaritan Health Center, 1015 Donald Lee Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30318 or Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305.



