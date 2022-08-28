RAWSON, Catherine Nunnally



Catherine Nunnally Rawson passed away on August 21, 2022, at her home with her two daughters by her side. This was the eve of the 70th anniversary of her marriage to her only love, Butch Rawson, who had died a week earlier. They never liked to be apart, and we rejoice that their anniversary was spent together.



Catherine was born in Atlanta May 25, 1932. She fell in love with Butch in the second grade, and their romance continued for 80 years. After graduating from Washington Seminary, Catherine attended Pine Manor College for two years, before returning to Georgia to be with her sweetheart. Butch and Catherine were married in 1952 while students at the University of Georgia. They then built a home in Atlanta where they lived the remainder of their lives, and they were still holding hands in that very home only a few weeks ago.



Catherine was called "Mema" by some grandchildren and "Nema" by others, but Butch simply called her "Mother." She was game to dive in the pool in her fanciest dress to get a laugh from her grandchildren. She treated her daughters and granddaughters to wonderful trips, taught her family the beauty of gardening, and instilled in all a love for the arts. Catherine was equally at home in a ballgown or blue jeans, as long as her family and friends were nearby.



Catherine loved Atlanta and the arts. Serving as Chairman of the Forward Arts Foundation, she oversaw the design and construction of the Swan Coach House Gallery. Her time and effort over the years dramatically enhanced both the quality and reputation of the gallery. She devoted over 40 years of service, much of it behind the scenes, to the High Museum of Art, before being made a Life Member of its Board of Trustees in 2008. Catherine's flower arrangements were legendary. She fixed flowers for art exhibitions, weddings, as well as for Sunday lunches at the family farm.



Catherine and Butch had three children, Clarke Rawson, Cappy Livezey (Pete) and Hollis Hawkins (Matt); nine grandchildren, Nunnally, Hollis (Josh), Rawson (Emily), Rebecca, Catherine (Paul), Sarah Lawton, Matthew, Anna and Mei Mei; as well as seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Catherine Nunnally; her brother, Charles Nunnally; and her beloved son, Clarke Rawson. The family will be holding a graveside service, where she will be laid to rest between her husband and son. If inclined, please make any donations in her honor to Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 303305 or the Forward Arts Foundation, 3130 Slaton Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305.



