RAWN, Stanley Stanley Rawn passed away on the morning of August 1, 2020 at his home at The Lenbrook. He was born on June 27,1925 in Brooklyn, New York to Harry and Marcella Rosenblum. He attended Brooklyn Tech high school. Upon graduating high school, he boarded the train to go to Atlanta, GA to attend Georgia Tech where he met the love of his life, Esther Kuniansky. They enjoyed 73 years of a very loving relationship together. Stanley was in the U.S. Navy while in college. He graduated Georgia Tech in 1946 with a Mechanical Engineering degree and married Esther Kuniansky on April 20,1947. When he accepted a position with Shell Oil Company, he and Esther moved to Houston. After several years of working at Shell, Stanley noticed that all the people that he came into the company with were moving up the corporate ladder and he was not. One day his boss called him into his office. His boss suggested that Stanley save up his money and leave Shell. That, due to Stanley being Jewish, he was not going to be promoted at Shell. So, Stanley and Esther packed up and moved back to Atlanta where Stanley opened the Piedmont Automatic Laundry. Stanley's dream was to start a construction and development company. In 1958, he built his first 8-unit apartment building. Over the next 10 years, his development and construction company grew to the point that he closed the laundry and was doing construction full time. Stanley was a workaholic. He loved his occupation. He loved his family. He loved to travel. Esther and he would take many cruises to all parts of Europe. He loved doing Elder hostels with Esther. Unfortunately, Esther and Stan got too old to travel to some of the places they never got to see. He enjoyed playing bridge. He loved his Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and enjoyed watching games with his family. Somewhere around 1995, Stan was diagnosed with Macular Degeneration and finally had to retire in 1998 from his construction business. Esther became his eyes for the remainder of his life. She did a great job helping him deal with his loss of sight. Stanley is survived by his wife of 73 years, Esther Rawn, sons: Michael Rawn (Cynthia), and Hugh Rawn (Ann Gilbert Rawn), daughter: Marcia Miller (Mark Miller), 7 grandchildren: Ian Rawn, Jeremy Rawn, Amanda Gilbert (Chris Clark), Lauren Brekke (Zander), Jason Miller, Benjamin Rawn, and Anna Rawn, one great grandchild: Jake Brekke. Donations can be made to The Temple, The Atlanta Jewish Federation, the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, and Georgia Tech. Due to Covid-19, the funeral is limited to immediate family only and will take place at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 3,2020. The funeral will be live streamed on Zoom. For the link visit http://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/guestbook-details/?funeralID=1077 or call 770-451-4999.

