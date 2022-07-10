RAWLS, Walton



Walton Hendry Rawls, age 89, passed away June 15, 2022 after a lengthy struggle with Parkinson's and dementia. He was born in Charleston, SC son of Mary Louise Hendry and Maj. Lucian Russell Rawls. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Jane Harley, an artist and the mother of his daughter Anna Rawls Aycock. Walton was educated at Harvard and has lived in Atlanta since 1993. Initially he was recruited to work at Turner Publishing Co. as vice president, editorial and afterwards he worked as a freelance editor and consultant on numerous projects.



After graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed in Okinawa where he was a cryptographer. From there he went to Tokyo to begin his publishing career working for an American Publisher in Japan. He developed while living there an appreciation of the Japanese aesthetic.



In New York Walton worked for many distinguished publishing houses, including McGraw Hill, Harry N. Abrams and Abbeville as senior editor. He was the author of The Great Book of Currier and Ives' America: and Wake up America: World War 1 and the American Poster. A momentous event for Walton was when the Atlanta History Center mounted a major exhibit of sixty posters from his collection to commemorate the 100 anniversary of the end of WW 1.



He had a memorable and gratifying collaboration with Frank Thomas and Ollie Johnson two of the original Disney animators when he edited their books.



Walton had a long and illustrious career in publishing and excelled as an exemplary editor and consultant. His expertise was much appreciated by his grateful authors.



Walton was a man of many talents. An erstwhile artist and sculptor and a competent DIY perfectionist. And he also took great pride in cultivating bonsai and his night blooming Cereus. In addition he enjoyed travelling with his wife, and he was devoted to his pets, namely Miss Kitty and his faithful dog Sam.



Walton was a man of honor and integrity. He was modest, unassuming and kind. A dedicated Democrat who dearly loved his family. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Brenda Hart Rawls; daughter and son in law, Anna and Robert Aycock; four granddaughters, Brooke Jordan (Andy), Ashley Deming (Peyton), Mary Jane Williams (Jake), Hayden Aycock; and one great granddaughter, Sophie Jordan.



A memorial service will be, Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2 o'clock with a reception following the service at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



