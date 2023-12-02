RAWLS, Mary JoAnne



Mary JoAnne Rawls, age 88, of Decatur, GA, passed away on November 28, 2023, after a brief illness. Born on February 10, 1935, in Ideal, GA, a small farming railroad town 45 miles southwest of Macon, GA. She was the daughter of Wilhelmina Smith McCarty and Lester McCarty. She attended R. E. Lee High School in Thomaston, GA, and furthered her education, earning a R.N. degree at Piedmont School of Nursing in Atlanta, GA, in 1956.



Jo married Bill Rawls on October 28,1956, after her graduation from Piedmont. She continued her nursing career at Piedmont Hospital in the operating room and Dekalb Medical Center as well as working with her husband in Decatur, GA, assisting him with his private cardiology practice. While managing her children she took pride in her volunteer work with the Women's Auxiliary at Dekalb Medical Center. In 1993, Jo played a crucial role in establishing the Dekalb Medical Foundation Scholarship Fund. This provided grants to individuals pursuing nursing careers, as well as supporting medical professionals in their medical endeavors. Jo was a very active member of the medical auxiliary "Pink Coats" until her retirement from the foundation in 1999.



She was a dedicated and active member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in downtown Atlanta for over 50 years.



Jo is survived by her three sons, William J. (Joyce) Rawls II, of Norcross, GA, Samuel T. (Robin) Rawls M.D., and Tallis Langdon Rawls, both from Fernandina Beach, FL. She was a loving grandmother to: William J. Rawls III, Sarah (William) Greene, Tallis B. Rawls, T. Weston Rawls, Tallis Langdon (Ashley) Rawls II, and Mary Elizabeth Rawls. She also is survived by two great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Jean McCarty (Wayne) Woodworth of Macon, GA; her niece, Deborah (Bill) Durden of Woodstock, GA; and nephews, Mike Sellers of Marrietta, GA, and Stan (Karla) Sellers of Canton GA. Also survived by her loving sister-in-law, Jacquie Rawls of Columbus, GA.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Rawls M.D.; her parents, Lester McCarty and Wilhelmina Smith McCarty; her sister, Martha Jane Sellers of Columbus, GA; her brother-in-law, Tallis Samuel Rawls, Jr.; and nephews, Robin and Kevin Rawls of Savannah, GA.



Jo's passion in life was supporting her husband and boys. As well as her sons, she helped shape many of their friends lives throughout their high school years. Having three boys that played year-round sports on three different teams was challenging but she never missed a game. On Saturdays she and Bill carried their stadium chairs from field to field, sometimes covering three games in one day. The evening was usually topped off with McDonalds cheeseburgers, on the tailgate of the Mercury station wagon at the local drive in. As her boys progressed through life, she and Bill were proud to have all three boys at UGA at the same time. As huge Dawg fans, she delighted in setting up their weekly tailgate party at the Sigma Chi house and feeding the masses. As legacy members of Bill Rawls, they were all active brothers in the Sigma Chi Fraternity.



Her other pleasure in life was their annual vacation with her family in New Smyrna Beach, FL. She cherished every moment with her husband, boys, and extended family, creating memorable rituals that continue to this day!



A Memorial Service for Jo Rawls will be held at A.S. Turner and Sons in Decatur, GA, on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 1:00 PM. Jo's legacy of compassion and dedication to her family and friends will be cherished by all who knew her.





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