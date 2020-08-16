Ravry, Mario

RAVRY, M.D., Mario J. R. Mario J. R. Ravry, M.D. passed away on August 9, 2020 after a valiant battle with glioblastoma. He was born August 31, 1943 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, the only child of Justa and Nicolas Ravry. He received his undergraduate and medical school degrees from the University of Puerto Rico. He served in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps as a Senior Assistant Surgeon in Baltimore, MD and as Deputy Chief and Medical Officer in Temporary Charge at the USPHS Outpatient Clinic in Miami, FL. He completed his Internal Medicine residency from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine. He was an NIH Trainee in Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Oncology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, having been the first fellow at Mayo Clinic to receive a GI Oncology fellowship. He joined Internal Group Atlanta (later Atlanta Medical Associates) in 1974 and practiced there until 1992. He was in solo practice until his son joined him and together formed Ravry Medical Group. Throughout his career, he served on staff at Grady Memorial, Georgia Baptist (now Atlanta Medical Center), Crawford Long, Emory University, West Paces Ferry, Piedmont, St. Joseph's, and Northside Hospitals. He was also an Assistant Professor of Pharmacy at Mercer University School of Pharmacy and Emory University School of Medicine. He was a member of numerous professional medical organizations. He retired in August, 2018 after 51 years as a beloved physician. He will be fondly remembered by his patients for his great ability to diagnose complex medical issues and explain them in the simplest of terms, for his gift of listening and counsel, and for his gentle, kind, and patient manner. Many patients have said that he was not just their doctor; he was their friend. Mario had an unwavering faith which was evident through his active participation as a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, a Knight of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, and a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. He loved painting, reading, photography, and traveling, but his favorite pastime was genealogy. Surviving him are his devoted wife of 54 years, Yvette, three children, Mario E. Ravry M.D. (Julie), Yvette Paris (Rich), and Marianne McDevitt (Dan), and eight grandchildren, Nicholas and Anna Ravry, Joey, Jack, and Jimmy Paris, and Isabella, Michael, and Alexandra McDevitt, all of Atlanta. His family was his greatest joy. He was a humble and kind hearted gentleman. We will miss his beautiful smile, kind heart, gentle demeanor, brilliant mind, words of wisdom, patience, constant humming, and falling asleep early on his favorite chair. The funeral mass will be held on August 18, at 10 AM, at the Cathedral of Christ the King and will be streamed live at https://livestream.com/ctk/events/8781593. The family welcomes condolences at rememberingdr.ravry@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home, Attention: Sister Miriam Smith 760 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, or The Society of Mary, Marist Development Office, 698 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215 or www.societyofmaryusa.org .



