Obituaries

Raven, Shirley

File photo
File photo
Nov 3, 2023

RAVEN, Shirley

Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 23, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, November 6, 2023, at 11 AM, Friendship Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Eswatini US Deportees

Cambodian man deported by the US to Eswatini is being repatriated, his lawyer says

19m ago

Cancer nurse turned archbishop celebrates election as first woman to lead Church of England

32m ago

Oil falls more than 4% and Asian shares gain over Trump's talk of negotiations with Iran

44m ago

Featured

Shorter Lines at Atlanta Airport March 24 2026
LIVE UPDATES

What we’re seeing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Georgia Senate votes to move state to Atlantic time zone

Federal judge questions Georgia’s parole system, lets woman’s lawsuit proceed