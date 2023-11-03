RAVEN, Shirley
Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 23, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, November 6, 2023, at 11 AM, Friendship Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
RAVEN, Shirley
Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 23, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, November 6, 2023, at 11 AM, Friendship Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral