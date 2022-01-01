RAUSIN, Marjorie (Margie)



Marjorie (Margie) Ruth Rausin, 90, of Dacula, GA died December 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Rev. Keith Murdock officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Margie, a native of Rochelle, GA was a member of the Duluth First Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, William Allen Rausin, she is survived by her, daughters and son-in-law, Dorinda Rausin of Cumming, GA, Wanda and David Peek of Dacula, GA; grandchildren, Emily Peek of Commerce, GA, William Jones of Austin, TX, Kevin and Chelsea Peek of Marietta, GA; greatgrandson, Lincoln Peek of Marietta, GA. The family would like to thank AgapeHospice Care and Charles Santa Maria, RN for their care of their mother Margie. Condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com family will receive friends Monday, January 3, 2022 from 12:30 PM. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.



