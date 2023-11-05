RAUSCHENBERG,



Raymond Price



Raymond Price Rauschenberg, age 73, resident of Leesburg, FL, and longtime resident of Georgia, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, August 20, 2023.



Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Rauschenberg and Marion M.; and William D. (stepdad) Briggs. Raymond is survived by his wife, Linda; his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Earl Morton of Valdosta, GA, and Susie and John Keck of Covington, GA; four nieces and nephews, Missy Roy of Valdosta, GA, Todd (Susan) Morton of Virginia Beach, VA, Logan (Melissa) Keck of Mooresville, NC, and Kristi (Jay) Ramsay of Lawrenceville, GA; three step-children, four step-grandchildren and eleven great-nephews and nieces.



A Military Service will be held on Friday, December 1, at 11:00 AM, at the Bushnell National Cemetery, in Bushnell, FL, with a Celebration of Life immediately following, at Pennbrooke Fairways, 501 FL-44, Leesburg, FL 34748. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.



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