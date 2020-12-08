RAU, Curran Alden



Curran Alden Rau, age 83, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Curran was born June 15, 1937 to the late Florence Carson Rau and Harvey Rau. He served his county in the United States Navy. Curran was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Mary for 64 years, a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and great, great grandfather. He enjoyed doing puzzles, traveling, talking, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Curran was a forth degree knight in the Knights of Columbus at St. Catherine of Siena.



Curran is survived by his wife, Mary Carol Zastrow Rau; son Scott Rau (Marcia); daughters, Cheri Rau, Mary Rau, Karen Grantham (Jeff), Carra Rau, son-in-law Rick Howard brothers, Ray Rau and Harvey Rau Jr. 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.



Curran was preceded in death by daughter Leisa Howard; and sister Lavern Carlson.



A visitation for Curran will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw, Georgia. A funeral mass will be Thursday, December 10, at 11:00 AM at St Catherine of Siena, Kennesaw Georgia. Burial will be at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus.



