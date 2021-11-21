ajc logo
Ratliff, Mary

Mary Elizabeth Ratliff of Doraville, GA, beloved mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed away on November 8, 2021, at the age of 93. Born in Dickenson County, VA, on December 16, 1927, she was a kindergarten teacher by profession and, after retiring from teaching, served as a buyer for a chain of clothing boutiques. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth Ray Ratliff; by her parents, William J. and Emma Colley Wright; and by her eight siblings and their spouses. She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Ann Ratliff of Decatur, GA; by her son and daughter-in-law Charles Patrick and Heather Johnston Ratliff of Suwanee, GA; by her grandson Preston Blake Ratliff, also of Suwanee; by many loving nieces and nephews; and by her devoted caregiver Maria Rea. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 353 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. Immediately following the memorial service, an interment service will be held at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Road, Dunwoody, GA 30360. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Southwest Christian Care in Union City, GA.




