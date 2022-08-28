RATLEDGE, Jacquelyn



Jacquelyn "Jackie" Ratledge was called home on August 17, 2022. She was born in New Albany, IN on December 20, 1931 to Herschel and Leola Robinson. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Curtis Ratledge; and her brothers, Herschel "Pete" Robinson and Daniel G. Robinson. After retiring from Blue Cross Blue Shield, she began working part-time for software companies and did so well into her 80's. She loved staying active and keeping busy. Her knowledge, guidance and positive outlook will be sorely missed. She was a classically trained pianist and vocalist and had perfect pitch. She was a woman of deep faith and taught the Philathea Sunday School Class at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church for many years. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Gregg Ratledge (Vikki), Marietta, Sue Ratledge, Marietta, Robin Farish (Steve), Libertyville, IL, Julia Ratledge, Marietta. Grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth (Derek) Minkus and great-grandson Will, Christiana Farish, Stephanie Lewis (Ben), and John Porter Farish. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Jackie's memory, please consider Christian Heritage Academy, 315 Waukegan Rd., Northfield, IL 60093 or give online https://give.ministrylinq.com/App/Form/ed2e1dff-601f-43be-a04a-0b479a876642. This is where her grandchildren attended school.

