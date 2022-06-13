RATE, Helen Ann (Burns)



Helen Ann Burns Rate, age 90, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into her heavenly home on June 10th after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Robert L. Rate; her daughter and son-in-law, Candace and Michael Barry of Marietta, Georgia; grandson, Matthew Barry, his wife, Kelly, and their son, Connor (age 6) of Cincinnati, Ohio; granddaughter, Julie Minton, her husband, Doug, and their children, Jack (age 5), Emma and Ava (1 year old identical twins) of Marietta, Georgia; as well as many nieces and nephews that she adored.



A private service will be held for immediate family with Reverend Ron Hughes from Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, officiating. Because Helen loved animals so much, we invite you to donate to the animal rescue group of your choice, in lieu of flowers. Lakeside Funeral Home in Woodstock is in charge of arrangements. Please visit their website to express your condolences.

