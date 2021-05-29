RARY, Pamela "Sissie"



Pamela Petteway Rary, 61, of Decatur, died May 25, 2021 after a short battle with sarcoma. Sissie was born February 17, 1960 in Orlando, FL, to Charles N. Petteway, Jr. and Jo Earnest Petteway. A graduate of University of Central Florida and Woodrow Wilson College of Law, Sissie enjoyed a 30-plus year legal career, including responsibilities at the Georgia Department of Administrative Services and the Georgia Department of Insurance. The past 29 years Sissie held legal positions at the Georgia Institute of Technology, most recently as Chief Counsel, Transactions & Administration.



She is survived by husband of 39 years Warren Henry Rary, daughter Emma Claire Rary of Weatherford, OK, mother Jo Petteway of Orlando, sisters Beth Petteway and Penny Petteway of Orlando, Peggy Petteway of Old Bridge, NJ, brother Charlie Petteway of Orlando, aunt Nell Talcott (Ron) of Melbourne, FL, nephew Sean Bennett of Orlando, and friend since age three Susan Brown Bantis of Carbondale, CO. Sissie is also survived by mother-in-law Melba Rary, 100, of Decatur, sister-in-law Lisa "Babe" Rary of Flowery Branch, and brother-in-law Donald Rary (Anna) of Gainesville, GA.



Sissie loved an active lifestyle, waking without assistance at 4:40 AM every day to begin a six-mile walk and/or hour-long workout before reaching the office. After work, she would often enjoy an hour ride on her beloved Oldenberg horse, Rio.



Sissie loved and cherished her friends and co-workers, including friends at Oak Grove United Methodist Church and in the neighborhood. The family gratefully acknowledges the support and care of nurses, technicians, and staff on the Eighth Floor North wing of Clifton Towers, Emory University Hospital.



A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers, may be directed to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338 or CUREChildhoodCancer.org.

