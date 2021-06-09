RARY, Pamela "Sissie"



Pamela Petteway Rary, 61, of Decatur, died May 25, 2021 after a short battle with sarcoma. Sissie was born February 17, 1960 in Orlando, FL, to Charles N. Petteway, Jr. and Jo Earnest Petteway. A graduate of University of Central Florida and Woodrow Wilson College of Law, Sissie enjoyed a 30-plus year legal career. The past 29 years she held legal positions at the Georgia Institute of Technology, most recently as Chief Counsel, Transactions & Administration.



Sissie loved an active lifestyle. She completed several half-marathons. She was awarded numerous blue and other ribbons in Georgia Dressage and Combined Training Association competitions. She won more than 10 bag tags and plates as a member of division and City-winning teams in the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association.



Sissie fulfilled a lifelong dream in 2009 when she attended the pony swim at Chincoteague Island, VA. The dream continued as the family attended the annual week-long festival for five consecutive years. She enjoyed more than 20 visits to New Orleans, LA while daughter Emma attended Tulane University. Miles-long walks from Uptown to the Lower Garden District were great joys. She made several April and November trips to Keeneland in Lexington, KY to witness the yearling and two-year-old thoroughbred sales. Warren and Sissie made hundreds of visits to Stone Mountain Park, traversing thousands of miles most of which were "off the beaten path." Any locale that allowed for long walks with interesting scenery was her utopia.



Sissie loved and cherished her friends and co-workers, including friends at Oak Grove United Methodist Church and in the neighborhood. She especially coveted her many friendships with fellow equestrians.



She is survived by husband of 39 years, Warren Henry Rary, daughter Emma Claire Rary of Weatherford, OK, mother Jo Petteway of Orlando, sisters Beth Petteway and Penny Petteway of Orlando, Peggy Petteway of Old Bridge, NJ, brother Charlie Petteway of Orlando, aunt Nell Talcott (Ron) of Melbourne, FL, nephew Sean Bennett of Orlando, and friend since age three Susan Brown Bantis of Carbondale, CO. Sissie is also survived by mother-in-law Melba Rary, 100, of Decatur, sister-in-law Lisa "Babe" Rary of Flowery Branch, and brother-in-law Donald Rary (Anna) of Gainesville, GA.



A memorial service will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 10 at 2 PM. Casual attire is acceptable. The service will be live streamed for persons not fully vaccinated or unable to attend. The family will receive friends in the Grand Hall following the service. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338, CUREChildhoodCancer.org, or Kristenanncarrfund.org for sarcoma research.

