Rappaport, Susan

1 hour ago

RAPPAPORT (KELLER), Susan

Susan Keller Rappaport, age 76 of Suwanee, Georgia passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022. Susan is preceded in death by her loving parents, Abraham and Frances Keller. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Guy Rappaport; her daughters, Alyson Levin and Joanna Estroff; sons-in-law, Glenn Levin and Jeremy Estroff; grandchildren, Brandon Levin, Alex Levin, Emma Estroff and Blake Estroff; sister, Janet Shapiro; brother, Steven Keller. Susan was born and raised in New York and moved to Georgia in 1972. Her favorite job was being Bubbe to her grandchildren. She was a founding member of Congregation Beth Shalom and a lifelong member of Hadassah. Graveside services were held at Crestlawn Cemetery this past Sunday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society and American Heart Association. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

