RANTA, Marnae D.



Marnae D. Ranta, 80, of Dunwoody departed her loving family on Saturday, January 22, 2022.



She was born in Virginia, MN, on October 11, 1941, to Dominick and Dorothy Sereno. She graduated from high school in Virginia MN in 1959 and received her teaching degree from Winona State University in 1963. She taught in Nekoosa WI before marrying Dale Ranta in 1965. They lived in Burnsville MN before moving to Georgia.



She was mother to two sons, Mark and Craig, and raised her children with love and devotion. Marnae received a Masters degree in Mathematics Education from Georgia State University in 1985 and taught in the mathematics department of Georgia Perimeter College for many years before retiring about 2005. She was involved in numerous clubs including the Kingsley Garden Club and the bereavement group at All Saints Catholic Church. She loved gardening, reading, and playing bridge.



Marnae was preceded in death by father Dominick Sereno, mother Dorothy Sereno, and brothers Ron and Bob. She is survived by husband Dale; sons Mark and Craig; daughters-in-law Nancy and Miki; sisters Dolores Johnson and Suzanne Crabtree; sister-in-law Connie Sereno; and grandchildren, James, Paul, Erin, Megan, and Nora.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 11 in Dunwoody, GA.



