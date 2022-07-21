ajc logo
Rankart, Marie

RANKART, Marie

Marie Di Pietro Rankart, born June 10, 1924 in Newark, New Jersey, passed away at the age of 98, July 18, 2022 at her home in Sandy Springs, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Gordon Rankart, her daughter, Jonita Shuman, and her son, Scott Rankart. She is survived by her partner of 11 years, James Baynham; her children, Gordon Rankart, John Rankart, Nina Gow, and Dante Rankart; and 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Marie studied Executive Administration at Drake's Business College and, at age 16, was employed at a General Motors plant, where she served as Administrative Assistant to the Plant Manager, and where she met her future husband, Lt. JG John Rankart, a Navy Pilot. During World War II, the plant produced fighter aircraft for the Navy. After raising six children, she returned to work for 10 years as Administrative Assistant to Superintendent of the Georgia Mental Health Institute in Atlanta, GA. She served two years as a Board Member of the Link Counseling Center in Sandy Springs and later as a Board Member of the Dorothy Benson Senior Center in Sandy Springs. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling to Italy and Scotland and spending summers at Jensen Beach, FL. In June 2020, Marie was enshrined at the National WWII Museum, New Orleans, where she gives a video interview of changes at General Motors after the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, and can be seen at this link; https://www.nationalww2museum.org/war/articles/marie-rankart-general-motors. She was an unorthodox gardener who had a knack for growing vegetables without much fuss. She enjoyed cooking and her authentic Italian lasagna is still raved about today.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 24th at 12:00 PM at the Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA. Chapel services will be held Sunday, July 24th at 2:00 PM at the Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA. 30328. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Marie's name to The Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex, 6500 Vernon Woods Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30328.




