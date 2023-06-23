RANGE, Vivian
Sister Vivian Range of Atlanta entered into rest June 20, 2023. Celebration of Life Friday, June 23, 2023, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Resthaven Cemetery. Viewing today 9 AM until the hour of service at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
