RANGE, Vivian



Sister Vivian Range of Atlanta entered into rest June 20, 2023. Celebration of Life Friday, June 23, 2023, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Resthaven Cemetery. Viewing today 9 AM until the hour of service at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

