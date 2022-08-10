RANDOLPH, Moses R.



Age 84, passed on August 5, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:00 AM at Memorial Drive Ministries, 5140 Memorial Drive Stone Mountain, GA 30083. Entombment will be at Dawn Memorial Park with full Military Honors. Visitation will be TODAY 12 Noon-6:00 PM at Grissom-Clark F.H., 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com

