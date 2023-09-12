RANDLES, James David



Mr. James David Randles, age 79, of Lilburn, GA passed away September 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Mabel Randles. Mr. Randles is survived by his wife of fifty years, Jerolyn Randles of Lilburn, GA; daughter, Niki (Mark) Redstrom of Sugar Hill, GA; grandchildren, Sarah and Charlie Redstrom of Sugar Hill, GA; brother, Doug (Ann) Randles of Woodbridge, VA; sister, Rosiland (Jon) Lund of Eugene, OR; nephews, Jeff (Jill) Randles of Arlington, VA, and Erik (Jenn) Lund of Cave Creek, AZ; nieces, Christine (Joe) Willever of Manassas, VA, and Kirsten Magnuson of Salem, OR. Mr. Randles was born on September 25, 1943, in Medford, OR. He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor's Degree in Administration, and later earned a Master of Arts in Education at Western Kentucky University. He was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam as a Tank Commander where he earned a Bronze Star Medal and a Purple Heart, and later earned other medals, awards, and commendations as he rose to the rank of Major. Mr. Randles later worked for the Veterans Administration in Atlanta, GA. He was of the Methodist faith and an active member of Harmony Grove UMC in Lilburn, GA. Mr. Randles served as a past National Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and was an avid golfer and tennis player, enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, vacationing with his family at the beach and Disney World, and attending and supporting his wife, daughter, and grandchildren's many interests, including swimming, soccer, dance, art, and choir. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Buford First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jim Landis and Pastor Jim Buckman officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA. Interment will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 2:30 PM at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA with full Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Purple Heart Service foundation in memory of James David Randles.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.



