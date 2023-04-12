RANDALL, Thomas Edwin



Thomas Edwin Randall, born on April 23, 1940, passed away on March 25, 2023, at the age of 82. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Funeral services will be April 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM, A.S. Turner Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033



Thomas "Ed" was born in Atlanta and grew up in a loving family. He was the youngest of three children and was known for his strong work ethic and determination from a young age.



Ed was a man of strong character and principles. He was known for his honesty, integrity, and kindness towards others. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, whether it was a neighbor, friend, or stranger. He was deeply committed to his family and his community, and he devoted much of his time and energy to help others. In his free time, Ed enjoyed deep sea fishing, landscaping, cooking and grilling, bird watching, and spending time with his family. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching Georgia Bulldogs football and Braves baseball games on TV and at the fields.



Ed will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lavonne; and his sister, Helen Randall Fleming; stepdaughter, Kelley Springer Berry; stepson, Jason Leeth; his two grandchildren, Ken Allen and Stormy Allen Wyles; and six stepgrandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, and several loved nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Elizabeth (Martin) Randall; daughter, Pamela Randall Vickery, Thomas Matthew Randall; and brother, Rev. Clarence (Nick) Randall.



His kindness, wisdom, and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to have known him.



In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations may be made to: Wedowee First Baptist Church, 520 Hillcrest Ave., Wedowee, AL 36278 or The American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway NE, #400, Atlanta, GA 30328. Online condolences may be expressed at www.asturner.com.



