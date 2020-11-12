RANDALL, Bernice Kimbrough



Bernice Kimbrough Randall made her transition to her eternal home on November 9, 2020. She lived a long and fruitful life as a Christian, social worker, wife, mother, sibling, and friend. She earned an undergraduate degree at Morris Brown College and a graduate degree at the University of Chicago. She is survived by her siblings, children, grandchildren , and great-grandchildren. There will be a public viewing of the body at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home, 1315 Gus Thornhill, Jr. Dr., East Point, GA 30344 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1 to 8 pm. Private family services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11 am. Streaming services will be provided at FACEBOOK.COM/GUSJR.EASTPOINT.

