X

Randall, Bernice

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

RANDALL, Bernice Kimbrough

Bernice Kimbrough Randall made her transition to her eternal home on November 9, 2020. She lived a long and fruitful life as a Christian, social worker, wife, mother, sibling, and friend. She earned an undergraduate degree at Morris Brown College and a graduate degree at the University of Chicago. She is survived by her siblings, children, grandchildren , and great-grandchildren. There will be a public viewing of the body at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home, 1315 Gus Thornhill, Jr. Dr., East Point, GA 30344 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1 to 8 pm. Private family services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11 am. Streaming services will be provided at FACEBOOK.COM/GUSJR.EASTPOINT.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.