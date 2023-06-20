X

Rand, Jeanette

RAND, Jeanette

Jeanette Zbar Rand, 96, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday June 17, 2023. Born and raised in Tampa, FL, she was predeceased by her parents, Phil and Mary Zbar and her husband of 56 years, Sheldon "Shelly" Rand. She was a dedicated mother to 2, grandmother to 4 and great-grandmother to 5.

Jeanette is survived by her two daughters, Lisa (Walter) Cohen, Betsy (the late Mark) Dow; grandchildren, Michael (Avital) Cohen, Brian Cohen, David (Julie) Cohen and Greg (Dana) Dow; and great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Maya, Fiona, Ariel and Philip. A special thank you goes to her angelic caregivers, Maria ILeogben and Josephine Bayode, who lovingly called her "Mama." Their efforts on her behalf will never be forgotten.

Graveside services will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, June 21 at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or the Atlanta Humanity Society. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

