Ramsey, Frances

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

RAMSEY, Frances Delois Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Frances Delois Ramsey, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, 1:00 PM at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294. Reverend Bobby I. Giddens, Pastor Johnny Toney, officiating. Public Viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish, sister, Elsie Mae Lester; brother, John Richard Fanning; her special Grady babies, Pat (Johnny), Arthur (Dee Dee), Lil Jessie, Cynthia, Alice, Oscar (Kym), Charlotte, Betty Ann, Marcia, Roddie Ann, Robert, Anthony, Barron; and a host of other loving relatives, friends and family. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 12:00 NOON. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772.

