Ramsey, Esther

2 hours ago

RAMSEY, Esther P.

Esther P. Ramsey is deceased as of March 02 2022. She lived at 1256 Fayetteville Rd. SE Atlanta, GA 30316- Terrace Apt-In the rear of the house. There will be no funeral service. Friends and family are welcome to come by her apartment and express their condolences. She is survived by a daughter Robin Ramsey-Dunn(Darryl), a brother George Booker III, three sisters: Daisy Booker, Lillian Wilkes, and Betty Jones, a granddaughter Tiffany M. Davis, a step-daughter Gloria Bradford and life long friend Ida Martin. If you want to contact Robin Ramsey-Dunn, you can write to 1256 Fayetteville Rd. SE Atlanta, GA 30316 or email her at robin_ramsey_dunn @comcast.net.

