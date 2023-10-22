Ramey, Robert

RAMEY, Jr., Robert H.



1929 - 2023



Robert "Bob" was born in Danville, VA, on September 27, 1929, to Robert H. Ramey and Helen Tesh Ramey. His family were faithful members of First Presbyterian Church of Danville, where Bob was baptized, confirmed, and later ordained as a Presbyterian minister. He attended George Washington High School, then Hampden-Sydney College where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. and a B.S. He excelled in academics and sports, playing on the football team in high school where they won the 1944 VA state championship. He also played on the tennis team in high school and college. After college, Bob attended Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, VA, and earned a B.D. and ThM. In the early 1970s, he earned his doctorate in ministry (D.Min.) also from Union Presbyterian Seminary. Later he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Hampden-Sydney College.



Bob married Jane Robbins McGarry in Columbus, OH, on June 28, 1952. They had three children, Robbin in 1954, Garry in 1957 and Andrea in 1961. His children blessed him with nine grandchildren: Jay, Reese, Claire, Ramey, Jane Robbins, Mitchell, Tesh, Garrison, and Georgia. He also had eight great-grandchildren with another on the way! His wife, Jane Robbins, preceded him in death in 1983. He married Gail Anderson Barnett in 1986 in Danville, VA. Her son, John Barnett, joined the family with her.



A gifted preacher, Bob had a long and illustrious career pastoring first at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg, VA, which he founded. After seven years he became pastor at Knox Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, VA, where he served for almost four years. He then moved his family to Charlotte, NC, to serve as pastor at Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church in 1967. After six years there he moved his family to Stone Mountain, Georgia, to serve as pastor of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church. He served there for five years until he joined Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA, as a professor of ministry. He taught there until he retired in 1996.



In his retirement, Bob authored seventeen books and served as interim and substitute pastor in many churches across the southeast. While living in Pinehurst, NC, he created children's sermons featuring Rocky Bear, a giant stuffed bear that became wildly popular at a myriad of churches. When he returned to live in Danville, his love of preaching was apparent as he continued to preach at numerous churches in the area including Williamson Memorial Presbyterian Church where he made dear friends. He preached there as recently as three months ago! During his later years, he enjoyed his membership in the Rotary Club of Danville.



Everyone who knew Bob was aware of how much he loved tennis, running, and badminton and how competitive he was. He exercised religiously every day until just weeks before he died. He was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan, instilling that love of the Braves in his oldest grandsons. In addition, he was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and fulfilled a lifelong dream by attending a game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay in the early 2000s. UNC basketball and UGA football were his two favorite college sports teams. Travel was another of Bob's passions. Over the course of his life, he traveled to 105 countries.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and his brother, Richard Lee Ramey. He is survived by his wife, Gail; his children: Robbin (Dickson), Garry (Lisa), Andrea, John (Louise); and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Bob will always be remembered as a man of his word, living a life of honesty and integrity with a strong commitment to God. He led an exemplary life in Christ and was deeply loved by all his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all.



The memorial service remembering Bob will be Friday, October 27 at 11:30 AM, First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St., Danville, VA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Townes Funeral Home, Danville, VA.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Bob may make gifts to:



Habitat for Humanity https://www.habitat.org



Boys and Girls Club https://www.bgca.org



Rotary Club https://www.rotary.org



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com