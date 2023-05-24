RAMEY, Margaret



Margaret Martha Ramey, age 75, of Brookhaven, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Margaret was born October 28, 1947, in Park Rapids, MN, as the only child of Ford and Esther Goodwin. She moved to Atlanta, her father's original hometown, over 55 years ago where she met her knight in shining armor at Piedmont Park. While her children were young, she was a homemaker, and she often volunteered at her sons' schools. Later, she had a 20-year career with the IRS. She took great pride in talking about her children and grandchildren, the result of this union she treasured. She loved being with her family, shopping, watching movies and listening to her music. She was a great listener, saw the good in everyone, and rarely met someone she did not like. Margaret was supremely generous and loved holiday gatherings with her family. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Sidney Ramey of Brookhaven; sons, Shannon and wife Karen of Brookhaven, and Brian and wife Carribeth of Johns Creek; grandchildren, Nate, Nick, Megan and Matt; sister-in-law, Betty Fowler of Gainesville; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM, on Friday, May 26, 2023, with the Celebration of Life to follow at 2 PM, at HM Patterson Oglethorpe Chapel. Burial will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park, off Winters Chapel Road, Atlanta.



