Ralph, Grant

Ralph E. Grant, age 74, of Cumming, Georgia, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Seasons Hospice in Cumming, Georgia.



Celebration of Life Services for Ralph will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Mike Fiddler officiating. Private burial was held at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, Georgia.



Ralph was born April 26, 1948, in Chamblee, Georgia, to the late Noah Bishop Grant and the late Margaret Turner Grant, and raised in Brookhaven, Georgia. Also, preceding Ralph in death were his brothers, Larry Grant and Roy Grant; and sister, Vivian Grant Cantrell.



Ralph was of the Methodist faith. He graduated from Cross Keys High School Class of 1966. Ralph's predominant career was with Rollins Leasing, where he worked in the Corporate Office in Delaware. He then returned back to Atlanta to work with the City of Alpharetta. Ralph loved hunting and fishing, and was considered an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed collecting antiques. On Tuesdays, Ralph and his close friends would gather at his home to play "quarter poker". Ralph was a giving person and was known for his generosity. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.



Ralph is survived by his sister, Mary Grant Overstreet; niece, Melissa Jacobi and husband, Jim; nephews, Ron Overstreet and wife, Jennifer, Scott Overstreet and wife, Doreen, Kevin Grant and wife, Donna, and Phil Norman; brother-in-law, Ken Cantrell; sister-in-law, Paulette Grant; as well as a host of great-nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends.



In lieu of flowers, Ralph's specific request were that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



