Raley, Howard

RALEY, Jr., Howard T. Howard T. Raley Jr., age 94, of Atlanta, Georgia, died at home peacefully Monday, October 5, 2020. Howard was born July 2, 1926, in Paragould, Arkansas. He was the second son of the late Howard Thomas and Anna Straub Raley. After serving as a First Lieutenant in the US Army, Howard graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology receiving a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree. While at Georgia Tech, he met Joyce, his wife to be for 68 years. Howard is survived by his wife Joyce (née Clements); brother Joseph Ronald Raley of Tularosa, New Mexico; three sons: Greg and wife Karen of Texas, Philip and wife Rita of the Carolinas, David and wife Lynda of Douglasville, Georgia; and a daughter Joan Raley Barnwell and husband Charlie of Vinings, Georgia; eleven grandchildren: Meredith, Mat, Matthew, West, Alex, Kristina, Sean, Jordan, Andrew, David, and Laine; and two great-grandchildren: Sam and Myers. Preceding him in death are his parents, five sisters: Pauline Raley, Loretta Raley, Francis Raley-Hayden, Virginia Raley-Ephrussi, and Sister Anne Michele Raley, and two brothers: Adrian Raley, and John Raley. Private services were held.



