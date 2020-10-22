RAINWATER, Launa Huff
Age 89, of Dallas, passed October 20, 2020. Service October 24, 3 PM at New Canaan Baptist Church. Clark Funeral Home, Hiram, GA.
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Highway
