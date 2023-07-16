Rainey, Shirley

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

RAINEY, Shirley Anne

Shirley Anne Rainey, age 87, of Duluth, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home.

Shirley was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a friend to many, and affectionately known as G. She was Elvis' number one fan, loved to garden, read, and especially her romance novels. Of course you could always find her watching Hallmark movies and the Price Is Right, with a coke and popcorn in hand. She was there for all her children's events, sports, every other milestone in their lives, and cheering her children on all her life.

Shirley is survived by; her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Jacquita Rainey; three grandchildren, Brooke Kinder (Danny), Ryan Coleman, and Chase Corbitt; and two great-grandchildren, Jamieson Kinder, and Lincoln Kinder.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Calvin Lamar Rainey; and her sons, Randy Rainey, Lacy Rainey; and daughter, Sheila Rainey Malcay.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 1:30 in the afternoon to 3:00 PM, at the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory, at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hampton residents stunned by 4 shooting deaths in peaceful neighborhood6h ago

Credit: File

Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Chlorine spill may have caused E. coli leak into Chattahoochee

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
14h ago

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
14h ago

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny lives. Kevin is very good at finding them
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Swift, Leila
1h ago
Farris, Evan
1h ago
Gansser, Walter
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
19h ago
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
7h ago
Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top