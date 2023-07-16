RAINEY, Shirley Anne



Shirley Anne Rainey, age 87, of Duluth, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home.



Shirley was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a friend to many, and affectionately known as G. She was Elvis' number one fan, loved to garden, read, and especially her romance novels. Of course you could always find her watching Hallmark movies and the Price Is Right, with a coke and popcorn in hand. She was there for all her children's events, sports, every other milestone in their lives, and cheering her children on all her life.



Shirley is survived by; her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Jacquita Rainey; three grandchildren, Brooke Kinder (Danny), Ryan Coleman, and Chase Corbitt; and two great-grandchildren, Jamieson Kinder, and Lincoln Kinder.



In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Calvin Lamar Rainey; and her sons, Randy Rainey, Lacy Rainey; and daughter, Sheila Rainey Malcay.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 1:30 in the afternoon to 3:00 PM, at the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory, at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.





