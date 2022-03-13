Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Rainey, Mattie

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RAINEY, Mattie Ruth

Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Mattie Ruth Rainey, of Decatur, will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, 1:00 PM. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Donald Lee Sawyer, Officiating. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur, GA. Ms. Rainey leaves to cherish 1 daughter, Beth Winkler; grandchildren, Gerard Coats, DeMarcus Rainey, Jessica Rainey; her sister, Laura M. Pruitt; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary Monday, at 12:30 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bostic, Harris
1h ago
Bishop, David
1h ago
Guynn, Rebecca
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top