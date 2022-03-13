RAINEY, Mattie Ruth



Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Mattie Ruth Rainey, of Decatur, will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, 1:00 PM. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Donald Lee Sawyer, Officiating. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur, GA. Ms. Rainey leaves to cherish 1 daughter, Beth Winkler; grandchildren, Gerard Coats, DeMarcus Rainey, Jessica Rainey; her sister, Laura M. Pruitt; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary Monday, at 12:30 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



