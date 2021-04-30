<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687331-01_0_0000687331-01-1_20210430.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687331-01_0_0000687331-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">RAINEY, Dorothy<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Dorothy Rainey, age 95, of Atlanta, GA will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel; Rev. Timothy Flemming Sr, officiating. Internment Forest Hills Cemetery. Viewing today from 2PM-6PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLWWatkins.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>